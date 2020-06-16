David H. Cade

On 6/10/2020 long-time Healdsburg local passed away. He worked at Silveira Buick GMC as an auto mechanic and retired after 50 years. David loved going to motocross races, his family vacations to Disneyland, Mexico and many summers to Santa Cruz. He loved to collect anything Volkswagen.
He is survived by his wife Patty, children Linda, Noah (Vicki), Jeremy (Melissa), grandchildren Ronnie, Holly, Audrey, Ethan and Cade, and great-grandchildren Lucy and Nicolas.
A celebration of life to be determined at a future date.
