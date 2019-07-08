David Mark Sumpter, 63, died on Sunday, June 23, following a brief illness. David was born and raised in Healdsburg where he graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1974. A two-sport athlete, Dave played football and baseball and experienced success in both sports. Upon graduation, he was employed in the printing business for many years at Dunicliff/Healdsburg Printing.
While life certainly had its ups and downs for Dave, he was in good spirits right up to the end. He was the best friend of Georgia Arzate, the proud uncle of Sarah and Joshua Sumpter, the brother of Gary and Brian Sumpter, and the brother-in-law of Shawn Sumpter. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Nellie Sumpter, and niece Sarah. He leaves behind many cousins and friends.
Dave was a Bay Area sports fan of the first degree, especially when it came to the San Francisco Giants. He watched their games right up to the very end.
Services for Dave were held on July 8 in Asti. Family and friends then came together to celebrate his life during a reception in Cloverdale. Donations made in Dave’s honor should go to the Humane Society of Sonoma County or any animal rescue organization.
Rest in peace Dave.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.