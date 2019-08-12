Deino Baron was born in Timmins, Canada, a small gold mining town in northern Ontario, on April 19, 1924. His parents had left Italy for a better life in Canada but shortly after Deino’s birth, his parents returned to Bassano del Grappa, Italy – a small town in the foothills of the alps about 45 minutes northwest of Venice.
At 9 years old, Deino’s father died and he and his older brother went to work to help support his mother and younger brother. As a teenager, war broke out in Italy and Deino was drafted into the Italian army. Knowing that he could not support Mussolini or Hitler, Deino left the Italian army and fought in the resistance movement, the “Partigiani,” against Hitler, which resulted in harrowing stories of fighting the Nazis at night and retreating to the mountains in the mornings.
After the war, fresh with a Canadian passport from birth, Deino decided to travel to Canada and seek a new life. He met what turned out to be a lifelong friend, Norman, from a neighboring town on the train to the ship headed to America. Deino did not have enough money to make it to Timmins, so he stopped in Windsor, Canada, where his new friend was stopping, right across the river from Detroit. He lived and worked in Windsor, and returned to Italy many times, and in 1953, on one of those trips back to Italy, Deino met a woman from New York, Luella Sirianni, and again, his life would change. They were married six months later in Bassano del Grappa and returned to NY to live and start a life.
Deino and Luella eventually moved to the Detroit area, had 5 children and stayed close to family and friends back in Italy. Deino was a carpenter for the Detroit Public Schools and the Archdiocese of Detroit helping build and restore the schools in both. Deino worked weekends building the monastery in Oxford, MI and the priests always blessed him for the work he did. In 1970, Deino moved his family to 5 acres in Troy, MI where he built the family home and had a huge garden and many animals. Deino and Luella were married for 40 years before she passed away in 1994. Deino remained in the Detroit area until 2015, when he moved to Healdsburg, California in wine country to escape the harsh Michigan winters and to be closer to family. He enjoyed living in California where he loved dinners with family, visiting local wineries, drives through the vineyards and, of course, good food and wine. Deino left this world on July 3rd at 95 years old. Deino was most proud of his children Cristina, Renee, Claudia, Teo and Elisabeth. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.
