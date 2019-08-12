Edward Joseph Nicoletti passed away peacefully on July 22nd, 2019 at 12:20 p.m. in Alpharetta, Georgia due to natural causes. Edward was known to most of his family and friends as Eddie or Nic. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend.
Nic was born to Eda and Joe Nicoletti on July 24th, 1930, and was raised on a ranch in Healdsburg, California, with his two sisters Gloria and Ernestine. Nic served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1954 and was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer, 1st Class. He then proceeded to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from The University of Colorado, graduating in 1957.
Upon graduating, Nic worked for Arthur Anderson Accounting firm as a CPA and auditor in San Francisco. After taking a new job with Central Western Telephone, Nic moved to Bakersfield, and was given book keeping, accounting, and executive responsibilities with several companies owned by Central Western. Sandra White brought payroll checks to Bakersfield every Friday from a branch in Taft, and that is how Nic met his wife. Nic and Sandra wed in 1959, and raised three children, Stefani, Gia, and Carl.
Nic learned computer language in the late fifties, and was instrumental in the development of billing and payroll programs for Central Western. The first computer developed by IBM could add, subtract, and multiply, but not divide. Nic wrote a division program that was incorporated into all IBM programs. He loved debugging and writing accounting programs. Contel was a company born from Central Western, where Nic worked as an executive Vice President until retirement.
Nic professed faith in Jesus Christ later in life and was largely characterized by generosity, kindness and tenderness which he richly bestowed on those he loved. He had an endless capacity for taking care of people he loved, as well as an endless appetite for homemade chocolate chip cookies and stale biscotti his daughters and granddaughters regularly delivered to him.
Nic was preceded in death by his Father, son, Mother and wife. He is survived by his two sisters Gloria Christiansen and Ernestine Reiman, two daughters Stefani and Gia, twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren, who will affectionately remember him as their “Nono.”
A graveside service to honor Nic was held at three o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, Georgia.
The funeral services for Mr. Edward ‘Nic’ Joseph Nicoletti were entrusted to the care of Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery, 950 Mansell Road Roswell, Georgia 30076.
