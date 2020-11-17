Another WWII Army Veteran died peacefully early morning November 15, 2020 in his home at 93 while holding his wife’s hand. Edwin Rowe Scherrer, lifelong resident of Healdsburg, is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Scherrer, Son Fred (Judi), daughter Louise (Matt), grandchildren Rachel and Ryan, nephews Rob & Rick Sereni, niece Alison Shaw and sister-in-law Linda Shaw.
Ed was a lifelong farmer in Alexander Valley on property purchased by his grandparents in 1898. He also owned and operated Healdsburg Auto Parts for nearly 30 years until he decided to spend all his time farming in the mid-1970’s. He was quite devoted to his parents and made many sacrifices to take care of them. Ed was never happier than when he was on a tractor or in his garden, where he harvested his last tomatoes the previous Monday.
Ed was predeceased by “damn near everyone” he grew up with or knew well as a young adult. He had said he was looking forward to being reunited with them but was going to miss his wife very much.
A celebration of his life will be planned when handshakes and hugs can be enjoyed again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.