Elizabeth Ann Keeley

Our family lost our adored mother “Liz” on November 6, 2019. She was 61 years old.
She is survived by her husband Ron Keeley, daughter Sarah Munday, two sons Kevin Keeley and Scott Keeley, son-in-law David Munday, and two grandchildren.
She leaves behind her two younger sisters Lori (Mark) Arsenault and Karen (David) Quesada, and their mother Marilyn Chambers. She was cherished by her nieces Jennifer (Jeffrey) Hansen, Kaitlin Quesada, Madeline Quesada (Matthew), nephew Steven Arsenault, and great niece and nephew.
She is predeceased by her father Van Vleck Chambers.
Born Elizabeth Ann Chambers in Palo Alto, CA, she is the daughter of Van Vleck and Marilyn Elizabeth (Endreson) Chambers. Liz attended Harbor High School in Santa Cruz and went on to earn her BA in Art History from UCSC. While both were raised in Santa Cruz, Ron and Liz met at a bar in Bass Lake. Liz and Ron married on June 11, 1983.
They moved to Healdsburg in 1988. Liz raised her three children while working on the school board her children attended, Live Oak Preschool. She continued to volunteer at her children’s schools throughout their academic careers and many community projects including the building of the Healdsburg Georgi Park playground. Her name is memorialized in a family fence stake and a plaque in front of the ball park. She organized the Healdsburg “Steelhead Festival” for many years and the “Great Russian River Race.”
She loved spending time with her family and was enormously proud of her three children. When she wasn’t spending time with her family or organizing community events, you could find Liz as the director of The Hand Fan Museum in downtown Healdsburg where her love of history and art came together, or she was in her garden. Liz and Ron loved the outdoors, hiking every weekend in and around Sonoma County, and visiting the Yosemite high country every year for backpacking. They also brought their children for annual family camping trips in La Porte, California, where they all made countless family memories and tales, lovingly remembered and told at every family gathering.
Liz made friends wherever she went and lived life brightly. Her energy was not simply infectious, it permeated everything. Liz found joy in everyday things and every person she met. Around Liz, it was hard not to crave that same beauty in life. There was no one that could bring a smile as effortlessly as Liz.
Her loss is so great, there are no words— just a very large void that will never be filled.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Yosemite Conservancy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.