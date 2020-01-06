Elizabeth “Betty” Salzman was a confident, engaging and spirited woman who, for many years, was a very recognizable face around Healdsburg where she waitressed at many restaurants, worked in real estate and sold advertising for The Healdsburg Tribune.
She died on Dec. 10, 2019 in Sacramento from the many tolls of Alzheimer’s disease. She was 72.
Betty was born February 13, 1947 in Santa Rosa to parents Ralph and Grace Bridgeman. She is survived by daughters Stacy and Julie and grandson Mario. Also surviving are sister Mary Durst and brother Ronnie Bridgeman. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Helen Negri and by her longtime companion Joe Pieroni.
Betty attended St. Rose and Ursuline High School before her family moved to Healdsburg as a young girl. In her youth, she was competitive swimmer with the Santa Rosa Neptunes and taught swimming from her backyard pool for many years. She also coached her daughters sports teams. The family would spend many summer weekends on Lake Berryessa skiing and swimming. Betty volunteered for many years at Special Olympics events.
After early years of being a “stay at home” mother, Betty began working at a series of restaurants including Fitch Mountain Eddie’s and Flakey Cream in Healdsburg. Betty later worked with John and Janice Torres at the Century 21 Healdsburg office. She worked for several years, serving the advertising clients of The Healdsburg Tribune, working for Sonoma West Publishers.
“She loved being a grandma,” said daughter Stacy. “She was her own woman and raise her daughters to be independent, too. People always said she was very affectionate and loving.”
Betty went on long adventures and car trips, sometimes solo and sometimes with grandson Mario. They traveled to Idaho, New Mexico and many other places.
A memorial gathering will be held Friday, Jan. 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Giorgio’s Restaurant in Healdsburg.
The family suggests memorial contribution may be made in Betty’s name at Special Olympics (specialolympics.org) or at the Alzheimer’s Association of the North Bay, 1211 Dutton Ave. Suite A, Santa Rosa, CA. 95401.
(1) entry
Sorry to hear about Betty's passing. Haven't seen her for years. I worked with her at The Healdsburg Tribune awhile back. She was a funny lady and the resident smart aleck. She often talked lovingly about her family, especially grandson Mario. I'm sure she will be sorely missed.
Jim Schaefer
The Healdsburg Tribune
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.