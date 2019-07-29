Elmo Bruno Petrocchi passed away peacefully at Healdsburg Senior Living on July 21, 2019. Born and raised locally to parents Bruna and Primo Petrocchi, he relished the fact that he lived all of his 93 years in Healdsburg; growing up on a ranch in Alexander Valley as part of a large multi-generational Italian family. He attended Maacama school and graduated from HHS in 1945.
After high school, he worked for PGE as a lineman, owned/operated a gas station in Geyserville, and subsequently worked for Rounds Lumber Company / Louisiana Pacific in Cloverdale, retiring after 38 years. He developed many long-term friendships with co-workers through the years with whom he shared a love of bowling, softball, and organizing company picnics.
In 1949, Elmo met and married Florence Flosi, his loving wife of 68 years (prior to her passing), and raised a family. They were fortunate to enjoy a lengthy, active retirement and spent time playing golf, traveling extensively, dining out, and walking. Elmo had a great aptitude for gardening. He enjoyed a good Italian meal, fresh bread from the local bakery, and barbecues. He was an avid sports fan who loved cheering on his favorite sport teams. Elmo was an easygoing, gentle spirit who will surely be missed by all!
Elmo is survived by his son Tim Petrocchi of Healdsburg; daughter Jan Ostby (Donald) of Portland OR; three grandchildren:Trevor, Tyler, and Gina; and five great grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Healdsburg Senior Living staff for their caring support during Elmo’s final years. No service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Sonoma County (Mailing Address: P.O. Box 1296, Santa Rosa CA 95402-1296). Phone (Healdsburg Campus): 707.431.3386.
