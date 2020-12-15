Gary Lee Coleman, Sr.

Our family is deeply saddened to lose such a wonderful son, brother, grandfather and father. Gary is predeceased by his father, Lloyd Coleman and his grandaughter, Laina Coleman. His mother, Wanda Monticelli, and step-father, Frank Monticelli, will miss him terribly. His son Gary Coleman Jr. and his children Josh, Christopher, Kayla and Michael have lost a wonderful father and grandfather. his daughter Crystal Coleman and her daughter Aliyah will always feel the loss of her dad and grandfather. We will all love him forever.
Gary's two sisters Andrea Sue Giovannoni and her son and his family will always feel the void that he left in their lives. Brenda Mackey and husband Tim, along with their son and his family, will forever miss the laughter and closeness they held close to their hearts.
Gary turned 70 years old in May. He graduated with the Healdsburg High School class of 1968. He earned credentials in pest control and worked in that field for 15 years. He also cleaned carpets for many years but his occupation in welding carried him through his entire life. Gary achieved high praise with his talent in welding.
Gary had many lifelong friends that he stayed in contact with, also relatives who enjoyed his many stories and excellent memory of years past. He enjoyed sharing his life's experiences and dreams for the future. His biggest passion was taking long motorcycle rides. He never missed a family function so he could visit with his cousins. Gary was taken from us too soon but his memories will help sustain us for the rest of our lives. He cared for his family as this was his main concern before he retired and planned to move closer to his son, his best friend.
There will not be a service because of the COVID, but share a memory with a friend and always remember his sweet nature and giving heart. Rest in peace, dear soul. We will always love you.
