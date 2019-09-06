Devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished friend to all who knew her, Geraldine Virginia Kamm passed away from complications of cardiovascular disease on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 92. Gerry lived with a passion for all that life had to offer and inspired the same in all who knew her. Her laughter lit up any room she graced and filled our lives with joy.
Born Geraldine Virginia Leek on January 12, 1927 in Mt. Vernon Washington, she and her brother William were raised on a dairy farm in Everson, Washington by their parents William Gibson Leek and Alice (Spedding) Leek. Gerry graduated from Nooksack Valley High School, attended Bellingham Normal University, and graduated from the University of Washington with a BS degree in Psychology in 1948. She was a proud member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority and served as that chapter president. It was at the University of Washington where Gerry met and married her husband of 70 years, a young Navy pilot, Thomas Allen Kamm.
Gerry loved adventure. Her life with husband Tom, daughter Kristine, and son Tom Jr. took them around the world, with Navy postings throughout the United States and Japan. However, it was always her adopted California, starting in Orinda, 1959, that she considered home.
In 1974, she and Tom purchased an 85 acre ranch on Chalk Hill Road in Healdsburg where they built their home and lived for decades during retirement. Gerry was an avid gardener, a collector of art and antiques, loved fishing, hunting, and camping, and had a keen design eye that she brought to bear on everything that surrounded her. And she did love football.
Gerry was also an early and outspoken supporter of the civil rights movement and of women’s empowerment in the working world. Her sense of justice, fairness, and generosity of spirit live on in all the people that she touched. That is especially true for those that survive her: husband Thomas A. Kamm, daughter Kristine E. Kamm (spouse James Stull), son Thomas A. Kamm, Jr. (spouse Kelly Saunders), and grandchildren Emily, Caroline and Erin Kamm, and Travis Stull.
Gerry will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of Gerry’s life will be held September 29, 2019 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Wine Country, 8755 Old Redwood Hwy., Windsor, California.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County (healthcarefoundation.net).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.