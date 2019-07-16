Gloria Kathleen Norton

Gloria Norton (“Gigi”) passed away peacefully July 7, 2019, at her home in Healdsburg, CA after a courageous battle with numerous health challenges. Born in Kerrville, TX on February 13, 1933, she carried her Texas and Scottish spirit throughout her life, with the violin as her best friend.
After raising her three surviving daughters, Martha O’Brien of Petaluma, Diane Fietz of Santa Rosa, and Kathleen LaBranche of Orange County with her first husband, Dale Fietz, she pursued a career in writing and graphic design. She quickly rose from a staff writer of the S.F. Chronicle, to the Vice President and publisher of International Association of Business Communicators, winning numerous awards for her gift with the pen.
Although her marriage ended during this pursuit, her family remained united through celebrations and difficult times, helping to raise their grandchildren Crystal Adams and Michelle & Claire O’Brien.
It is during her mid-life career that she met her late husband Jeffrey Norton, also a publisher and worldly traveller. Together they shared their love of literature, travel, fine cuisine, and fly fishing for seven happy years sharing bi-coastal homes in Connecticut and California until he passed away while they were travelling in Malta in 2006.
Gloria continued an active life in her Sonoma County community, involved with many clubs and organizations and always planning her next trip. Besides her love of classical music, ballet, art, birds, gardening, and all things aquatic, she knew how to throw a great party. In addition to the family, she is survived by her companion “Coki,” and many friends in many circles of life.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at her home on her beloved Russian River on Saturday, August 10 with an Afternoon Tea at 3 p.m.
