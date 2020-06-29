Grandin Way Worden — born on the way to Santa Rosa from Healdsburg March 23, 1932 passed on while enjoying a hot tub at 88 years young on April 28.
Grandin, with his way — a strong zest for life — from the Geyser’s resort to making the hooks that mounted Christo’s fence, he will be remembered.
Survived by his sister Alberta and three sons: Nels, Eric, Kris; Grandin is reunited with his wife Eleanor.
Reflections to: grand@sonic.net accepted.
NAVY - PROUD TO HAVE SERVED
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.