Grant Lindee, MD, 64, of Healdsburg, California, passed away suddenly on August 14, 2019 after a short illness. Grant was born in Denver, Colorado, and moved with his family to California when his father accepted to serve as associate dean of the medical school at Stanford. Grant returned to Colorado to attend the University of Colorado, Boulder, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa. He studied medicine at Tufts University on an armed forces scholarship and joined the US Medical Corp upon graduation. It was during his radiology residency at Letterman Army Medical Hospital in San Francisco that he met Christa, the woman with whom he would share the rest of his life.
The couple moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where Grant served as staff radiologist at Tripler Army Medical Center, achieving the rank of major. Grant was deployed to Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War and served his country honorably in Operation Desert Storm.
Grant and Christa returned to California in 1992, when Grant accepted a job with Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. It was there they set down roots and started a family. Grant was a dedicated diagnostic radiologist and remained with Kaiser for 28 years. His unmatched work ethic was an inspiration to his colleagues and patients.
Grant always had an adventurous spirit and was happiest when he was cruising the back roads of Sonoma County and beyond on his Vespa. He also enjoyed exploring the southwest, gardening, and was learning to golf. Through his devotion, Grant provided a wonderful life for his family and their many beloved pets. He was an excellent role model, instilling core values that will serve his sons for life.
Grant was preceded in death by his father Robert Lindee. He is survived by his wife Christa; his sons Robert and Peter; his mother Marjorie; his brother Mark (Deborah); his sister Anne Lindee Hoyt (Scott); his nieces Erinn and Kristen Hoyt, Rachel and Shannon Lindee, Kirsten Lindee Ferguson (Patrick); his grand nieces Wyatt, Jack and Ada Ferguson. He is also survived by his in-laws Bob and Judy Staggs, and his beloved pets Tasha and Toby.
A celebration of Grant’s life will be held September 29, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Truett-Hurst Winery in Healdsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to
Cystic Fibrosis Research, Inc. (crfi.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.