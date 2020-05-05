Hanny Luthi Berglund passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home March 22, 2020 with her loving family at her side. Hanny was born May 22, 1921 in Motschwil, Switzerland to Lena Luthi. She was raised by her loving single mother in an era when there was much stigma attached to being a child born out of wedlock. This proved to create much hardship in her early years. Hanny was taught at an early age that a hard work ethic was essential in this world and carried that work ethic her entire life. Hanny completed her studies in nursing during World War II and worked at a hospital near the German border.
She had many stories to tell of this time, the blackouts at night, the errant bombs and the soldiers from different countries that ended up in Switzerland. But, the most influential experience was meeting and befriending a US Colonel and his wife shortly after the war. The Colonel took a fatherly interest in Hanny and one day asked her if she wanted to immigrate to the US. Hanny eagerly said yes and in 1947 emigrated to the United States. This decision would change Hanny’s life dramatically. Hanny arrived to the US via New York City. She soon moved to Washington DC and took a job as a surgical nurse.
Again, she had many stories to tell of this time. The most memorable was attending a dinner for doctors at the White House. The doctors she worked with thought it would be great fun to sneak Hanny into the reception even though she wasn’t a doctor. They forged some papers and obtained a pass for her. Once inside she waited in the reception line and finally met and shook hands with President Harry S. Truman. After having her heartbroken while in Washington DC, her friends decided that she needed to get away. One of her close friends had a friend in San Francisco and convinced her to move there. This proved to be another life changing event.
In San Francisco she met the man who would become her husband and life partner, Olov Gerhardt Berglund, in the boarding home they both lived in. After a short courtship, Olov announced that his work visa was expiring and that he had to return to his native country of Sweden. He asked her to marry him and come back to Sweden. She said yes and so their life together began. She arrived in Sweden not knowing the language but quickly learned it. Swedish would be her fifth language that she spoke fluently along with Swiss-German, German, French and English. In Sweden, Hanny and Olov started their family and eventually had four children. They immigrated back to the US in the early 60s and eventually settled down to raise their family in California. Olov often commented that the only reason they were able to raise a family and have some financial success was due to Hanny’s hard work ethic and her ability to stretch a dollar. Hanny lived by the swiss motto “Arbiet und tugtich sparen” (work and save hard).
Hanny (Mutti) will be remembered by her children and grandchildren as a hardworking, funny, loving mother/grandmother and accomplished artist. Hanny’s family was always the center of her life. She was an excellent cook and baker and hosted countless family gatherings in her home.Hanny was predeceased by her husband of 50 years in 2004. She is survived by her son Thomas Berglund (Julie) of Roseville, daughter Linda Lenzmeier (Jay) of El Dorado Hills, son Jorgen Berglund (Mary) of Chico, son Christer Berglund (Peggy) of Healdsburg, eight grandchildren and one greatgrandchild. Mutti you will be greatly missed by all of us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.