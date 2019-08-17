Hildred Josephine Henry, 90 years old, was born on June 27, 1929 in Meeker, Colorado and grew up between the family ranch just outside Meeker and a log house in town called “The Garrison.” She was the daughter of Richard and Sara Lough of Meeker, Colorado and sister to John, Charlie and Dave Lough. She passed away peacefully on July 20th, 2019 in Santa Rosa.
Hildred, or Hildy as she is known by everyone, graduated Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado with a Bachelors Degree in Art. Her initial goal was a career in occupational therapy, so her emphasis was on tactile art forms and crafts. Little did she realize at that time she would become a prominent painter of fine furniture and decorative accessories.
Marriage and family side-tracked her until 1964 when the family moved to Healdsburg, CA where she opened an arts and crafts store called “The Arbor” on the Healdsburg plaza and later another store at Mayette Village in Santa Rosa. The stores grew into a gallery, gifts, arts & crafts and educational facilities offering classes in many mediums by herself and other teachers.
Hildy began to focus on decorative painting with an emphasis on the ethnic folk art of European countries, expanding her career as a professional decorative artist with work in galleries and decorator shops throughout the United States. She collaborated with other artists, including Gail Packer by painting frames to compliment Gail’s work. Hildy was a past President and active member of the California Rosemaling Association and Wine Country Decorative Painters. Being the adventurist, Hildy organized and offered painting vacations with guest artists called Creative Leisure Seminars for a couple of years on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Hildy moved from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa where she continued to teach and paint out of her studio home until 2015 when she moved to Villa Capri, an assisted living facility, until it burned in the Tubbs fire. She is survived by her ex-husband Franklin Henry of Yountville, CA and children David Henry of Bainbridge Island, WA; Tricia Henry; Stephen Henry; and honorary son Thomas Buckingham of Santa Rosa, CA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.