James Johnson

Jim passed away at his home on September 2, 2020. Jim wanted to spend as much time with his family that he loved very much. He was a longtime resident of Healdsburg. He graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1962, where he meet his wife of 57 years, Sharon. JJ worked at Healdsburg Lumber Co. and thoroughly enjoyed his job and co-workers.
He liked to rock fish at the coast with his brother-in-law Bob, and the fishing trips to Alaska with his sons Ken, Kevin and his good friend Vern Lindsay. What he enjoyed the most in life was doing things with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Sharon; sons Ken (Sandra) and Kevin (Melissa); grandchildren Kenny, Michael (Bailey), Brad (Amber), Emily and Marisa (Jon); great-grandchildren Alex, Kaleb, Hadley, Fiona, Isabella, Olivia and Ethan; sister Carol (Peter) Farley; sister-in-law Nancy (Bob) Randolph; and nieces and nephews Mark, Tracy, Stephanie, Jeannie, John (Christy and Rick who both preceded him in death). We love you Pops and you will be missed.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.