James V. Ambrosi, long-time resident of West Deer Township, died October 24, 2020 in Santa Rosa, California. He was 91 years old.
Jim was born December 6, 1928 in Superior, Pennsylvania, to Angelo and Mary ( Profico ) Ambrosi. He graduated in 1947 from West Deer High and served during the Korean conflict with the US Army Occupation Forces in Germany. Upon returning stateside, he attended business and barber school on the GI Bill and owned both a barbershop and tax preparation business. In 1954 he married Mary Bordenaro of Tarentum.
Between 1973 and 1982, Jim worked as a coal miner for the Republic Steel Company. When the mine closed, and jobs for men in their 50s were hard to find, he left his life-long home for California, where he landed a job he loved — working for the City of Mountain View Parks Department at the Deer Hollow Farm. The 150 year-old homestead is an educational center where the public can participate in farming programs. He rebuilt many of the historic structures there during his 10-year tenure.
After surviving valve replacement surgery and a quadruple by-pass operation at age 65, Jim retired with his wife to the town of Healdsburg, in Sonoma County where he remained for 26 years, teaching wood carving and actively participating with the local American Legion chapter. He was a member of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, the National Wood Carvers Association and the California Carvers Guild. He enjoyed wood working, playing cards, acrylic painting and morning coffee at the Downtown Bakery and Creamery on the square in Healdsburg.
In 2018, on his 90th birthday, Jim launched a home food business, “Jim’s Grits Italiano” to introduce his friends and neighbors to his favorite food — polenta.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years Mary Rose (Bordonaro) Ambrosi, his daughter Therese Ambrosi Smith of Half Moon Bay, CA, his brother Samuel J. Ambrosi of Winter Park, FL, and his sister Christina M. “Tina” Tegge of West Deer.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Angelo Jr., Nick and Richard, and his sisters Lucy R. Grimm and Marion Marmo.
At the family’s request, there will be no viewing or visitation at this time. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date, possibly this summer when travel is less restricted, and family members can gather. He will be buried in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township, Pennsylvania.
