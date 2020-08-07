On August 2, 2020, Jennie Pearl Reese, 87, died at home, surrounded by her family. A devoted Christian, she was known for her service to her church, her Lord, and the community. As a woman with a devoted prayer life, she would pray each morning for the needs of her family and friends.
Jennie Pearl loved the daily jumble puzzle, square dancing, doll collecting, and traveling. She volunteered at Geyserville schools and Healdsburg Hospital for many years. She was also a member of the Redwood Empire Doll Club, and is well known for her collection of dolls which was featured in the Press Democrat on Nov. 4, 2018.
As a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she brought glory to her Lord by teaching her family the fear of the Lord (Psalms 127:3-5).
Preceded in death by her husband (Bernard A. Reese), she is survived by 3 daughters: Janet Reese, Sheena (Barry) Harmeson, and Kathryn (Norman) Wright; 5 grandchildren: Daniel (Christy) Harmeson, Amy (Morgan) Williams, Greydon (Amber) Wright, Denice Wright, and Nicole (Chris) Hagler; and 9 great grandchildren. Internment will be at Oakmont Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Healdsburg Community Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.