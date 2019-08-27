Jesse M. Cox, 77, of Lewiston, CA passed away at his home on June 15, 2019. Jesse was born in Woodland, CA in January of 1942. He was the oldest of six children born to Jesse and Pauline Cox. The family lived all over California including Hayfork, where Jesse attended the 1st grade. He had many adventures throughout his childhood, which included various shenanigans with his siblings, winning a state baseball championship in middle school, and setting various track records in high school.
He married his soul mate, Rosemarie, just after high school and they started their family, eventually having four daughters. He had many interesting jobs, which included working in the woods falling timber, working as a cowboy on a cattle ranch and a job with the USFS which involved riding into the back country of the Sierra Nevada Mountains with a horse and two mules to make the trails passable. He was a lifelong learner and never passed up an opportunity to gain a new skill. He was certified to use dynamite, had a special welding license, and was a building contractor and an EMT.
In 1976, Jesse and Rosemarie moved to Lewiston, California in search of a better place to raise a family. He subsequently dedicated his life to volunteer work aimed at making Trinity County that place. He was instrumental in building the park and ball field in Lewiston and bringing fire protection services to even the furthest corners of Trinity County. He served as a Regent for Shasta College and worked to make higher education accessible for Trinity County residents. He served on the Fire Chief’s Association for more than 25 years and as a board member on the Northern California Economic Development Corporation for more than 30 years. In 2018, he received the prestigious Wildfire Mitigation Award given to only nine individuals in the U.S.
Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his family. One of his favorite sayings was, “You can’t fake being there” and he was always present in his family’s lives. He coached sports, was a leader in 4-H, and was on the school board. He loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was an excellent husband, father and grandfather and recently became a great grandfather. He was known for his wit, his work ethic, his integrity and his ability to tell a good story.
He is preceded in death by Rosemarie, who passed away in November of 2018. He is survived by his daughters, including an adopted daughter, and their families: Jacy and Ken Cole, grandchildren Justin and Christine Cole, Jordan Cole, great-grandson Julian Cole, Jessie Lynn and Scott Thorpe, grandchildren Kaitlin Dunham and Jared Dunham, Joe and Jacob Thorpe, great-grandson Hunter Dunham, Julie and Tim Marsh, grandchildren Amy Marsh and Joel Marsh, Jen and Eric Gardner, grandchildren Gavin and Colton Gardner, and Aundrea and Mike Lunde, grandchildren Samantha and Natalie Lunde, and many other family members and friends.
He will be deeply missed.
