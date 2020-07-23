Joan Helen Ross, 95, of Healdsburg, CA passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27th at her residence surrounded by loving family. Born to Douglas and Helen Portz, July 13, 1924, in Detroit, MI, Joan attended the University of Michigan and received a degree in design and architecture in 1946.
She moved to San Francisco, CA in 1947 and attempted to open her own graphic design business before accepting a position with Gantner Swimwear, where she designed trendsetting bathing suits, several of which received gold medal awards at the California State Fair & Exposition.
In 1952, Joan met and married Malcolm Cochrane Ross. They had two sons, Kevin, born in March of 1956, and Kirk, born in Sept 1957. During the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, Joan and Malcolm renovated several 100+ year old Victorian houses in San Francisco, occasionally receiving mention in the San Francisco Chronicle for their creative designs. During this time, Joan started her own interior design business, supporting clients throughout the Bay Area for many years. In 1963, Joan and Malcolm purchased a parcel of land in “The Vineyard” development in Geyserville, CA, and immediately began design and construction of their weekend home. They enjoyed many years of weekends at The Vineyard, commuting back and forth from San Francisco while finishing the project.
In 1980, Joan and Malcolm moved to Newport Beach, CA when Malcolm accepted a Director of Development and Planning position from CJ Segerstrom & Sons in Costa Mesa. During their 12 years living in Newport Beach, Joan continued her interior design business while also volunteering for several charitable organizations. During this time, Joan renewed her interest in clothing and costume design, completing courses at FITM in Los Angeles and designing costumes for Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach, CA.
Joan and Malcolm returned to San Francisco in 1992 to begin retirement, highlighted by many great trips to Europe, Asia, and South America. In 1998, they began design and construction on a new weekend home at The Vineyard development in Geyserville, CA, and, in 2002, they made this home their permanent residence.
Joan enjoyed playing her piano, entertaining, and designing a major addition of their home in 2006. Joan and Malcolm celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept 16, 2012 in Healdsburg, three months before Malcolm passed. Following Malcolm’s death, Joan moved to Healdsburg Senior Living in April of 2013 after designing a major remodel of her apartment to accommodate her piano. She enjoyed HSL’s garden and farm and made several close friends during her eight years there.
Joan will be remembered as a lovely, caring, giving, creative, and classy women with an adventurous free spirit. She is survived by her son Kevin, daughter-in-law Cynthia, grandson Harrison, step granddaughter Amber and her husband Ryan, and two step great grandchildren, Sadie Mae and Ryker.
