Joel Frederic Jones passed from us peacefully on December 23rd, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona, succumbing after several years of health-related struggles. Joel’s will to live was powerful.
Joel was born in September, 1973, in Charleston, West Virginia. His mother Regina relocated the family to Northern California two years later where Joel spent his formative years in Healdsburg, a place he always regarded with affection.
Joel was a friend to all, a loyal and devoted person who brought humor and genuine care to the lives of those who knew him. Always quick-witted and possessing the perfect timing of a comedian, Joel brought light to the darkest room. An incredible cook, Joel gifted home-cooked meals to loved ones and found comfort in seeing others enjoy. Joel loved Sci-Fi, off-beat humor, astronomy, the paranormal, and anything “otherworldly,” sharing his interests with anyone willing to engage imagination.
Joel graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1992, a period of life where he grew his musical skills. He was a self-taught drummer, learning on a mini drum-set in the family garage. After high school, Joel enlisted in the U.S. Army, wanting to express his patriotism this way and following in the footsteps of his brother, father, and uncles. Returning to California, Joel overcame the challenges of a 1st generation college student to pursue and earn a certificate while working full time to start a career in IT. His tenacity drew admiration, though the struggle was taxing.
In his late 20s, Joel moved to San Diego with his partner and future wife. They lived for a time there until a calling to the desert prompted a 2002 relocation to Arizona. Joel was a friend of the Sonoran Desert, and spent time exploring his new state and developed a love for Saguaro National Park and Sabino Canyon, among others. No doubt his early love of Marty Robbins music and John Wayne movies played a huge role in creating Joel’s “cowboy heart.”
In Arizona, Joel built a life and career where he excelled with companies such as AOL, Symantec, and Intuit. A highlight was having been chosen to lead a training project in India. Joel excelled in his profession, earning promotions and highest honors in focused courses at the University of Phoenix. Joel brought levity to the workplace and again made lifelong friends.
In 2006, Joel married his longtime partner and soon the starlight of his life was born ~ Melodie Jones. Joel took fatherhood seriously and he shined most when with his daughter. During his later period of illness, Joel fought valiantly to overcome his health challenges in order to be a father, brother, and friend, often putting on a brave face for those he loved. A humble, handsome, intelligent, highly creative and imaginative man, Joel knew no strangers.
As a brother and son, Joel was a joy and bundle of energy in childhood. He found potential in everything. “Come see this!” was quintessential Joel. He approached life with the zest of a seer, infectious curiosity and pursuit of learning, and he retained these qualities all of his life. The love of music was interwoven in the fabric of Joel’s journey, a common ground he shared with family and friends. He was an avid fan of RUSH and found wisdom in the lyrics of their songs.
Joel was a brother regardless of blood relation; a friend to his siblings and a brother to his friends. His nurturing was not limited, as Joel tended with care to beautiful fish tanks and loyal animal companions.
Joel’s rich and impactful life ended too soon, but left an indelible mark. His memory will be honored with unconditional love, as an example of endurance, resilience, generosity, humility, faith, and perpetual hope.
Joel is predeceased by brother Christopher Jones, niece Kimberly Jones, father Jack Jones and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his daughter Melodie Jones (former wife Kristin Uribe); loving Mother Regina Duman Jones of Sonoma County, California; adoring siblings Jerilea Jones, Jana Jones, Jill McGhee, Jackie Jones Wilson, Jon Jones, Julie Fuentes, Jeannine Eck, Jennifer Jones and their families.
Joel is survived by a devoted band of friends, for whose part in his life equal reverence is paid. A final resting place will be in Joel’s hometown of Healdsburg by his special request.
Donations or volunteerism in loving memory of Joel are suggested to national parks, observatories, or to Partnership to End Addiction.
Information on private services is forthcoming.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.