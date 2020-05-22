John Paul Fields passed away peacefully at his home in West Dry Creek, Healdsburg on May 12, 2020. He lived a full life for his 87 plus years. He leaves behind his loving and loyal wife Shirley Barton Fields, daughters Terri Fields Hosler (Steve Hosler), Cheryl Morgan (Mark Morgan), grandchildren Jennifer Morgan Renquist (Andrew Renquist), Melinda Morgan-Green (Dan Green), Christian Hosler, and Taylor Hosler. John was also blessed to be a great grandfather to Rylee, Nicholas, Evie, and Aiden.
John was born in Grove, Oklahoma on October 4, 1932, one of 10 children of William (Bill) Fields and Alice (Beatrice) Barnes Fields. Life was not always easy during the Great Depression, but John helped on the family farm and enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing with his siblings and cousins. He left at a young age to find work on farms throughout the Midwest, to help support his family financially.
In the early 1950s he followed his parents to Oakdale, California in Stanislaus County. John joined the Marines in 1953, becoming an airplane mechanic during the Korean War. After serving his country, he returned to Oakdale where his sister Thelma introduced him to the love of his life Shirley at a “beer joint” in Riverbank. They married in July of 1958 in Escalon, California. John and Shirley relocated to the Bay Area where several of John’s siblings already lived and worked. They would have two daughters: Terri in 1959 and Cheryl in 1962. He settled on a career with Cal Trans, starting as a heavy equipment operator.
John looked for opportunities to move his young family away from the big city life to the country, taking a job at the Geyserville Cal Trans Maintenance yard in 1965. It was there he met his lifelong friend Eddie Perotti. He became Lead Man at the Geyserville yard and then Foreman, until his retirement in 1985. John and Shirley were able to remain in their West Dry Creek home of 54 years because of the support of neighbors like the Clendenens and the loving caregiving of daughter Cheryl and her husband Mark. You can still see Shirley taking her walks up and down their driveway.
Retirement was a time of long trailer road trips with his brothers and their wives, continuing his passion of gardening, trips to Kauai to visit Terri’s family, attending country and blue grass music festivals, planting a small vineyard on his property and making his own version of John’s Dry Creek Zinfandel with the help of Cheryl’s family. John and Shirley were the ultimate grandparents and great grandparents, always there to babysit and share their love of the Dry Creek Valley. Everyone will cherish the special memories of enjoying Pena Creek, hiking, fishing, playing the guitar and singing with Grandpa John. He never missed an important sporting event, musical or theater performance, or graduation for any of his children, grandchildren or great grandchildren.
John and Shirley celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary last July, and they could count on two hands the number of nights they spent apart. John will be known always as a loving husband, supportive father, devoted grandfather and great grandfather, beloved brother and uncle, loyal friend and neighbor, and as many have written, “a very good man.” He will be missed but surely not forgotten.
