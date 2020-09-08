Joyce Marie Munsell

Munsell, Joyce Marie 1943-2020: Joyce was born on February 15, 1943 to Mary and Julian Rodriguez in San Francisco, California. She left this earth peacefully on Sunday September 6, 2020 surrounded by family. A loving sister to Felis Domingues of Santa Rosa, devoted mother of two sons, Parrish Munsell of Bellevue, WA and Chris Munsell of Healdsburg, CA, grandmother to her seven beloved grandchildren, Andrew Munsell, Kalei Munsell, Trey Munsell, Nicholas Munsell, Gary Munsell, Paul Munsell, and Luke Munsell all whom she adored.
Joyce was the eldest of two daughters and raised in northern California’s Suisun Valley near Fairfield where the family ranch grew apricots, pears and plums. She was married to Gary William Munsell before his passing in 2004. Together they established their lives starting in Livermore, CA where Joyce was a Registered Nurse. Once Gary’s career took them to Capistrano Beach in southern California, Joyce embarked again with nursing in the Emergency Room followed by executive leadership career with roles at Parker Hannifin, Cal Optima, and Orange County healthcare organizations where she became an incredibly active and efficient advocate for all manners of the healthcare industry.
After Gary’s passing, she decided to move to Santa Rosa in 2008 to be closer to her sister and son. Joyce wasted no time in becoming busy locally with organizations like Catholic Charities and Habitat for Humanity, as she was a caregiver by nature. After a heroic escape together with her sister, Felis, from the Tubbs Fire in 2017, both losing their homes, Joyce relocated to Healdsburg, CA in 2018. She found a little yellow house that she adored (LYH as she would call it) and quickly established another caregiving network within Healdsburg particularly through volunteering at the Healdsburg Senior Center and St. John the Baptist Church, but also accommodating the “little things” like hosting her grandchildren each day after school. Joyce was always the consummate caregiver putting others before herself, ensuring people were treated well and with great dignity.
Funeral services to be held at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, Healdsburg on Friday September 11 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, any memorial can be made in Joyce’s name to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Healdsburg or The Healdsburg Senior Center.
