Kathie passed away on August 24th at age 76.
Daughter of George and Lourie Haldane, Kathie was raised alongside her two brothers, Jody and Don, in Michigan, Arizona, and Southern California. In 1962, Katherine travelled to New Zealand where she met and married Owen Henderson, her husband of 52 years. In 1973, the couple moved to Healdsburg with their three daughters, Pauline, Cheryl, and Jenny, when Owen accepted work as a welder for Fabtek. He remained with that company in its many forms, fixing machines and training others on them, up and down the Western Coast until his retirement.
Kathie worked at several Healdsburg establishments over the decades: JCPenny, Fairchild, PCA, and at Fabrications in her later years. She particularly enjoyed getting to know local farmers at PCA and local artists at Fabrications. She also worked as a police dispatcher in Los Angeles and later in Cloverdale. Kathie was a gifted fiber artist, dressmaker, and violinist. There wasn’t much she couldn’t do.
The violin was Kathie’s first love. After not playing for years, she picked the instrument back up in the ‘80s and took music classes at Sonoma State University. She was very proud of her hard work and the chair she earned with the Santa Rosa Symphony. She also played with The Baroque Symphonia, on many a pit orchestra, and with several string quartets. Owen played drums and clarinet. The couple passed their love of music on to their girls.
Katherine had a sharp mind and was enchanted by a complicated puzzle. A Wall Street Journal crossword, an intricate quilt design, or a complicated knitting project was always on the go. It speaks of her generosity and kindness that at her death, very few of the quilts, garments, or knitted items could be found in her home; she had given them all away. Today her creations are all over the globe.
Katherine and Owen loved being outdoors. They spent years camping up and down the coast, visiting nurseries to find unusual plants for their beloved garden, and sitting on their back deck enjoying the birds and sunset, always with a dog or two by their sides. Owen would be tinkering away and Kathy working on a creative project or reading. She loved a good mystery but could also be found with a classic novel or revisiting a C.S. Lewis favorite.
Owen passed in 2015. He was known for his colorful expressions, straight talk, love of jazz, kiwi ingenuity, and innate engineering skills. There was nothing he couldn’t fix. Katherine is survived by her three daughters, four granddaughters, and extended family in the United States, England, Scotland, and New Zealand. She was the last to pass of her immediate family. They are all greatly missed.
With Kathie’s passing, The Henderson Family says goodbye to Healdsburg. We three girls thank you all for a wonderful childhood and life.
There will be a Memorial Service for Katherine on November 9th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s in Healdsburg.
