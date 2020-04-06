Katherine Sharon Sutton

Katherine Sutton passed away peacefully at her home in Vallejo on March 18th, 2020 after a long fight with lung disease. Born Katherine Sharon Nasholm to Mary Book and Thore Enoch Emil Nasholm in Lake of the Woods Minnesota on April 6th,1942 Katherine was raised in Minneapolis Minn. where she graduated from the Minneapolis Institute of Art on a full scholarship.
In 1962, she moved to Los Angeles working at TRW Space Technology as a design illustrator and as a cocktail waitress at the famed Lighthouse Jazz club. This is where she acquired her lifelong love of jazz music meeting Dizzy Gillespie and other jazz greats. Katherine met Alex Carruthers in 1964 and adopting his daughter Leslie; they settled in Sausalito and later Mill Valley. During this time Katherine devoted much of her time to family life taking Leslie and her friends on long hikes on Mt. Tamalpais while working at the Trident Restaurant in Sausalito.
In 1970, Katherine relocated to Sonoma County, purchasing land in Windsor and settling into the community that she would call home for 35 years. Remarried, she and her husband Robert Sutton sub-developed their land and donated 2 ½ acres to the City of Windsor in an effort to preserve an old oak grove — this land is now known as Sutton park.
She was a dedicated and talented artist who painted with oils, charcoals, pencils and etching with amazing detail — she could sketch almost anything she set her mind to. Katherine was a fun-loving person with a free spirit who worked at many restaurants throughout Sonoma County such as Cricklewood, House of Sonoma, Giorgio’s, and Omelette Express.
She later opened an art gallery in Healdsburg named “Center Art Center.” The gallery was the culmination of a lifelong dream where she held art exhibits along with adult and children’s art classes. During this time, she was committed to bringing art to the less privileged children of the community. She later relocated to Crockett and Vallejo where she continued making friends, and because of her declining health, she began painting on silk, creating beautiful silk scarves she sold at farmers markets.
Mom, as she was known to many, was a colorful character who loved painting, animals, a good bottle of wine and jazz. She was loved by many and she will be missed. She is survived by her daughter Leslie Weaver (Dan); her twin grandchildren Zoe and Zachary Santucci; and siblings Betty Cahlander and Donald Nasholm. She also left behind her companion Tiger and caregiver Robin Torento along with Rusty the cat and many other dear friends.
A special thanks to Maria and the team at Hospice by the Bay who helped Katherine maintain her dignity until the end and pass in her own home. There will be a park bench dedication at Sutton Park later this year. Donations can be made in Katherines name to Hospice by the Bay.
