Kathleen Joyce Spain

Kathy Spain of Windsor died at her property of 50 years on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Kathy was born in San Francisco in 1943, and was raised there with her sister Karen With and her two brothers Danny Foley and Michael Foley in their parents’ home across from Ocean Beach. Kathy warmly remembered and shared her upbringing to her children and grandchildren with stories of cherished relationships among her family including beloved grandparents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kathy graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960, and entered a career in banking. In April 1967, she married David A. Spain of San Francisco at the Woodside Village Church in Woodside, California. Four years later Kathy moved her young family from the Bay Area to a three-acre property in unincorporated northeast Santa Rosa that today marks the perimeter of the town limits of Windsor. Raising her three children in an early 1900s redwood-sided farmhouse and helping her husband manage their property were labors of love for Kathy.
She preferred to spend time enjoying her family and friends on her property with its many sights and sounds and pleasant breezes. In particular, she maintained many trees and plantings, cared for pets, monitored various bird sightings, and at times raised livestock. In Windsor and Santa Rosa, Kathy worked for periods of time for Golden Pacific Savings and Loan, Summit Savings, and Crocker Bank, respectively.
Kathy’s husband David predeceased her in 2015. She is survived by her children Eileen Spain of Los Angeles, Daniel Spain and James Spain of Windsor; six grandchildren Corey Rader, Jacob Spain, Austin Spain, Danielle Spain, Reilly Dalleska, and Erin Dalleska; two great-grandchildren Layla Spain and Kaia Spain-Ford (with a great-grandson on the way), Janice Cook, Kristy Spain, Nathan Dalleska, and Teresa Spain; as well as other cousins and in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a step son David.
Kathy was a wonderful person who remains dearly loved; we miss her vibrant spirit and winsome smile. A remembrance to honor Kathy will be held after the pandemic recedes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.