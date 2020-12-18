Keith McPherson, age 76, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020 due to stomach cancer.
He is survived by his son Rob McPherson (Tami), brothers Sonny McPherson (Mary) and Paul McPherson, long-time companion Linda Clary and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents Ellis and Lorraine McPherson, nephew Ellis McPherson.
Keith grew up in Dry Creek Valley, attended Geyserville Elementary and Healdsburg High School. After gradu-ation, Keith worked on the family ranch and in the logging / lumber operation.
He later worked for Sil Rossi Construction, Piombo Construction Co. and Syar Industries, where he retired as a heavy equipment operator. He was a 46-year member of Local 3 Operating Engineers.
Keith enjoyed hunting and took many trips out of state and to Modoc County. He was a 50-year member of Devils Den Hunting Club at the Geysers where he spent many memorable times with good friends and family. The club was his happy place.
Keith loved his dogs and could be seen driving through Healdsburg with them by his side. He also enjoyed talking about Hot Rods and old cars.
Keith was involved helping Linda donate his time putting flags out for Veterans at Oak Mound Cemetery. He helped find disappearing Civil War and Pioneer Veterans graves that were difficult to locate. He was also a regular donor to the Healdsburg Food Pantry. A generous and compassionate man, he will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of funeral services, celebrate Keith’s life by donating to Healdsburg Food Pantry, healdsburgfoodpantry.org/donate or mail-USPO Box 1646, Healdsburg, Ca. 95448
