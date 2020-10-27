Larry Giovannoni passed away on October 12, 2020, after several years of battling cancer. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Andrea Sue (Coleman), his son Mike, daughter-in-law Stephanie, and his grandsons Lucas and Owen. He is preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Eva (Dolly) Giovannoni; his sisters Linda Crabbe, Cindy Nelson (Stuart), Sandy Stiefer (Dave); and many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. He had many lasting friendships through his many interests.
Larry was born and raised in Healdsburg, and graduated with the class of 1968. After marrying Sue in 1973, they moved to the family ranch in Geyserville. In his spare time he farmed the vineyard as his father and uncles had, eventually showing his son how to drive tractors and tend the vineyard. Larry worked for the City of Healdsburg for 35 years as an Electrical Technician. He served as Shop Stewart for most of those years.
Larry was a lifetime member of the Fraternity Order of Eagles, the Healdsburg Golf Club, and the American Motorcycle Association. His passion was for motorcycles, enjoying long rides and always saying, “I have a smile on my face each time I ride.”
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to everyone who helped through this difficult period, including service providers such as The Heartland Hospice and Fijian Home Care, especially Sala; and Sue’s cousin Gloria, who traveled from Canada twice to support us.
Upon Larry’s request, no service will be held. If you wish, you may donate in his name to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, PO Box 10086, Toledo, OH, 43699-0086.
