To our dear, loving and devoted brother, uncle, great uncle and brother-in-law who passed on October 12, 2020,
Words cannot express our profound sadness that you no longer are with us, but we are comforted in the knowledge that we were there for you at your bedside during your last days.
Larry, family was everything to you and you solidified our strong family ties and roots at the family ranch where we often came together.
All who knew you can attest to your strong friendships, service to local organizations; how you took pride in everything you did, and your help to those who asked or didn’t ask.
Know that you are in our hearts forever when we think of your strength during your illness, and all that you contributed to us and others.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.