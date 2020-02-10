Lucille Margaret Jellison

Our family lost our beloved mother Lucille on January 27, 2020. She was 98 years old.
She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years Ircel Jellison and survived by her five children Darrell (Sharon), Kathie, Terry (Kathy), Milo (Karin), Loren (Julie), her 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
Born Lucille Margaret Jenness in Heron, South Dakota, she is the youngest child of Charles and Grace Jenness. In 1933 the family moved to Oregon. Lucille worked at the Del Monte cannery as a teenager. In 1940, at a church function, she met Ircel. Upon his return from serving in World War II, they married on Dec 3, 1945 at the Scravel Hill Seventh Day Church of God in Jefferson, OR.
Ircel and Lucille moved with their 3 young children to Healdsburg, CA in 1959. They had another son and purchased their first and only home and had one more son. They raised their family in that home on Sunnyvale Drive. She raised her five children and many foster children while working as a babysitter both for the Federated Church and out of her home. She was known in the community as Mrs. Jellison.
Lucille was beyond proud of her children and grandchildren. When she wasn’t spending time with them, she could be found tending to her beautiful yard. She had a green thumb: she raised orchids and up until the age of 95, she was still dragging a garden hose around her yard. She loved lighthouses, flamingos, and birds; over the years she owned parakeets and cockatiels, her “pretty bird” would ride around on her shoulder all day. Lucille could be heard singing or humming hymnals or listening to gospel music. She was devoted to the Lord. She looked forward to hosting Sabbath dinner and Thanksgiving for her large family; she knew how to feed an army. Lucille enjoyed traveling and visited states like Arizona, Hawaii, Alaska, and many more.
Lucille requested an intimate burial and funeral; she was laid to rest on Feb 3, 2020, at Santa Rosa Memorial Park next to her husband. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.
Memorial donations may be sent to Sweetwater Spectrum (https://sweetwaterspectrum.org/support/#donate) or 369 Fifth Street West, Sonoma, CA 95476
