Marie Frances Justin

Marie Frances (Marvin) Justin was born to John and Frances Marvin on April 19, 1928, and stepped into eternity on January 10, 2020.
Marie was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and was raised just outside Pittsburg, PA. Marie loved her father’s (Mrava) family farm which instilled a lifelong love of gardening and all things botanical. She grew vegetables and flowers nearly every year of her life. Birds were another favorite of hers, and she could tell a bird from its song as well as by sight.
She met Louis Justin at her parents’ candy store in Cleveland where she worked in the family business. Louis followed her family to California after announcing to her parents that he wanted to marry Marie. They were later married in 1947, after a one-year engagement, at St. Mary’s Church in Arcata, CA, and honeymooned in San Francisco at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel, where they danced at the Starlight Room. ,Dancing was a favorite of theirs to do, and they danced together for 70 more years until Louis passed into heaven in 2017. Marie lived 50 years of her life with Louis in Eureka, CA, in a 3-story 1890’s Victorian house which they were constantly remodeling. This is where they raised their children, only two blocks from St. Bernard’s schools around which centered a very large part of their lives, church and school and community. They made many deep and lasting friendships there. There was always plenty of room for others at the dining table, and everyone was welcome.
After her last child was in grade school, Marie decided to return to school herself. She was trained as a phlebotomist and EKG technician, but eventually settled in as an EKG technician and worked at the local hospital in Eureka, CA. After retiring to Healdsburg in 2003, she volunteered at the Senior Center and St. John’s Church, joined “Quilters Anonymous,” and spent hours researching and chronicling the family trees.
Marie was a very creative person. She was always painting, sewing, embroidering, crocheting or knitting, cooking or baking. She had a beautiful voice and taught us to harmonize. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed many subjects which she brought to us for discussion. In her 60s, she became computer-literate. At age 70, Marie narrowed her focus to quilting by hand. She created dozens of individualized quilts for each of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her 80s, she took on Facebook, and until her dying days, kept in contact with her family via Facebook and Facetime.
Marie leaves a legacy of eleven children, two sisters, numerous grand and great grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Her children: Dennis (Rebecca) Justin, Louise (Terry) Fowler, Steven Justin, Rick (Beth) Justin, Lorraine Justin, Joyce (Mark) Eli, Julie (Stan) Gold, Mary (Tony) Valencia, Raymond Justin, Christine Justin, Sharon (Jay) Bridgeman; sisters JoAnn Norden and Geraldine Exner; son-in-law Gary Plass; and daughter-in-law Sharon Burwell Justin.
Marie had enduring faith and lived her life in an exemplary manner. The spiritual legacy she leaves on this earth is through the many people she led to know the lord.
