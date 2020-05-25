Marny Caldwell passed away on May 14, 2020, in Healdsburg, CA. Born Marian Elizabeth Ladd to John and Alice Ladd May 8, 1931, in Willows, CA, she was the third of four children. Her Senior year in high school her family moved to Oroville, CA, where she met her future husband, William E. Caldwell. They were married on June 22, 1952 and moved to Healdsburg in 1954. They had four daughters.
Marny touched the lives of many children with her work with several youth groups including; Blue Birds, Camp Fire Girls, and International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church where she worked with Sunbeams, Vacation Bible School, and taught Sunday School for over 50 years. She was a Past Matron of Sotoyome Clover Leaf Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star and was serving as Chaplain of Santa Rosa Nile Club of the Daughters of the Nile. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, tatting, sewing and crafting. She was an accomplished cake decorator and made many memorable birthday and wedding cakes. She loved God and her family dearly.
She is preceded in death by her adoring husband Bill; her parents; her siblings Della Lenahan, Clarence Ladd and Sara Stolp; and her son-in-law Bob Doyer. She is survived by her treasured daughters and their husbands: Elizabeth & Robert Lewis, Laurilla Doyer, Cynthia & Jeremy Livingston, and Julia & Russell Thompson. She is also survived by her wonderful grandchildren and their spouses: William Lewis, Benjamin & Kristin Lewis, Diane & Dan Baker, Nate & Catrina Doyer, Crystal & Marcus Desideri, Sarah & Christopher Ewell, Sabrina, Joseph, Jason, John, Catherine, Jethro and Jacob Livingston, Emily and Erika Thompson; her incredible great-grandchildren: Luna Lewis, Alexis Colmorgen, Gianna Desideri, Evelyn and James Ewell; her sweet great-great-grandchildren: Mia Colmorgen, Bella, Luis, and Sophia Oyola; her loving siblings-in-law Don & Melva Caldwell, Shirley Kegg and Eldora Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please see Chapel of the Chimes Santa Rosa website for updated information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.