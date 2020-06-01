Marva passed away May 23, 2020 after a long courageous health battle. She was 73 years old. Marva grew up in Burlingame, CA surrounded by many friends. She could remember all her teachers’ names at Burlingame High School and remained friends with classmates throughout the years.
After receiving a B.A. from U.C. Davis in political science, Marva joined Apple Computer. She rose to Senior Group Manager of Worldwide Event Marketing. Her job duties included travel to Europe where she practiced speaking Spanish and French. She made great friends at Apple and kept in touch with many of them over the years. After Apple, Marva was an independent consultant in marketing and event planning. While working in the Silicon Valley, she met the love of her life, Harvey Wiedemer. Harvey’s family became Marva’s family as she had no children. She and Harvey were married in Hanalei, Kauai, Hawaii. Kauai was Marva’s favorite place to vacation.
In 2000, Marva and Harvey moved to a new home in Piedmonte Terrace in Healdsburg. They were the life of many parties. Both enjoyed attending and watching 49er games.They moved to Sparks, NV to be close to Harvey’s family when he became terminally ill. After Harvey passed away, Marva moved back to Healdsburg to be near her family and friends again. Marva was active with the Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society. She was an event planner for the 150th Anniversary Celebration of the City of Healdsburg. Marva volunteered with the Healdsburg Museum for many years.
Marva was preceded in death by her parents Elsie and Fred McGrady and her husband Harvey Wiedemer. Marva is survived by her devoted advocate/stepdaughter Natalie Ehleringer (Bill) and their children Zach and Cassie of Sparks, NV, sister Laura McGrady Ponter, Santa Rosa, CA and stepdaughter Sandy Scholz (Leo) and their daughter Presleigh of Atascadero, CA and many cousins. If you are interested in participating in the virtual celebration of life, please email MarvaCol2020@yahoo.com for more information. Marva would have enjoyed a high-tech memorial. We can all raise our glasses in a toast to celebrate Marva. Charitable donations in Marva’s memory can be made to the nonprofit Healdsburg Museum, P.O. Box 952, Healdsburg, CA, 95448
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.