Born in Chicago in the midst of the Depression, the oldest of four children, Marvin was graced with numerous talents and succeeded at diverse achievements benefitting many, all the while raising five successful and confident children. His own talented but dour father toiled at the GM diesel electric factory while his mother was a cheerful and prolific storyteller. His childhood was tremendously influenced by his kind, loving maternal grandfather Dayton Bumgardner, who sheltered him during the worst of the Depression and nurtured his intellect. Another influence was his wonderful summers at Camp Awana Christian Camp in Wisconsin. Finally there was the music, his first passion; through his trumpet playing and voice he found structure and confidence and expression. So, given these influences, its no wonder Marvin ended up in the ministry.
Graduating from High School at 15 with a scholarship to Michigan in music, Marvin opted to attend Columbia Bible College in South Carolina where he prepared for missionary work and met his beautiful wife Eleanor. A short mission in Tunisia with his young family Marth (1956) and Andrew (1958), awoke in him his intended direction and he returned to the US for a more conventional ministry: more spiritual and less judgmental. He polished his ministry skills at Fuller and Princeton seminaries, during which his youngest daughter Amy (1964) brought a twinkle to his daily life. What followed was a flurry of parish jobs throughout California during the 1970s, a decade that was rough on even dedicated traditionalists, which Marvin certainly was.
The 1980s provided a new direction, as well as a new life. With stability and devotion from a new marriage to Nancy, and her young family (Ian and Kris), a partnership was forged that resulted in the evolution of The Iona Center. Finally able to settle into his life’s purpose, their small organization thrived in the best way possible: by affecting others in a deeply meaningful and spiritual way. His works and their organization continue today.
Marvin was deeply charming although with a restrained Midwestern bent. A voracious reader and a tremendous memory resulted in exceptional conversations, yet he cherished silent gatherings. He loved stories but abhorred novels, opting for rich and subtle poetry instead. Fiercely traditional, yet freely breaking from traditions when intellectually stifled. These were not conflicts, but merely the fruits of a life well understood and executed by a confident and intelligent steward.
As a grandfather he was endlessly ‘punny’ and witty. As a brother he was understanding and caring. As a husband he was thoughtful and supportive (and also quite lucky). And as a father he was stern, wise, and amazingly inspirational.
Thank you our Marvin for enriching our lives!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.