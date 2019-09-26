Nancy Jane LeBaron Wheeler

Passed away peacefully in Santa Rosa, CA on Saturday, August 31, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on October 4, 1936, Nancy was a 4th Generation native to Healdsburg, CA. Growing up on her father’s diverse ranches during the Depression, a young Nancy witnessed a generosity of spirit early, as her mother was quick to lend a hand to those who came through and needed a meal or respite from the hardships of the times.
Cut from this old school cloth, Nancy would carry on that legacy as a person of sincere generosity and kindness to all who knew her. Life would also have its challenges in her personal sphere starting with the loss of her only brother (James LeBaron) during the Korean War and later a premature loss of her parents (James and Lucille LeBaron) and then more loss, with the death of her youngest child, (Laura LeAnne Wheeler). Despite it all, she had the capacity to rise high above these personal tragedies and inspire us all.
Her personal passions included mastering the art of creating a loving home for her family, infusing a room with her incredible sense of humor and putting all who knew her at ease. Home was definitely where her heart was and we, as her family, will forever cherish the memories and beautiful moments she bestowed upon all of us. We love you Nancy Jane and we are/were very proud to call you Wife, Mom, Gigi. Forever in our hearts.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Terry Wheeler, Sr. of Healdsburg; her son Terry Wheeler, Jr.; daughter-in-law Susan Wheeler of Santa Rosa, CA; and grandson James Wheeler of San Francisco, CA; and daughter Shelly Wheeler of San Francisco, CA. She will also be very dearly missed by her adoring and beautiful granddaughters Emily Anne Garzini of Geyserville, CA and Stephanie Kate Vassallo of Cloverdale, CA.
Private services will be held in the coming weeks. For those wishing to donate in her memory, please consider the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society, P. O. Box 952, Healdsburg, CA 95448, telephone: 707-431-3325.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.