Longtime Healdsburg resident and beloved community member Nancy Vail passed away February 8, 2020, at the age of 96. She and her husband Bob had lived much of their lives in the San Diego area, but had been Healdsburg residents for over thirty years. Bob preceded Nancy in death in 2017.
Nancy was born Nancy Raymond on December 19, 1923. She grew up in North Hollywood, California, in the San Fernando Valley, then a farming community. She attended the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, from age 14 on. She returned home during World War II and married Robert G. Vail on June 22, 1943. Bob was serving in the U.S. Navy and continued his career for thirty years.
They enjoyed a rich and vibrant marriage for 73 years. Bob and Nancy moved to Northern California, and helped with their daughter Robin’s and her husband Tom’s ranch on Thomas Road, raising kiwis and Sauvignon Blanc. They sold grapes to Dry Creek Vineyards. Nancy was a member of the Healdsburg Garden Club, and volunteered all around town, at the thrift store and was especially vital and beloved for her volunteer work at St. Paul’s office, the Healdsburg Library and the Sonoma County Wine Library. Bob and Nancy were regulars at the early mass at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. They also were active members of the gym in town, working out and keeping fit well into their eighties. She showed sheep dogs for years, and in her later years favored corgis. Bob and Nancy both spent their last few years at Healdsburg Senior Living. Nancy was vivacious, optimistic, kind and gracious and grateful, a joy to all who knew her.
She is survived by her two children Robin Rodger of San Diego and Bill Vail of Borrego Springs, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two nieces, three grand nieces and nephews and their children.
