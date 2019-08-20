Nercilla Marie “Bunny” Lewers (nee Ponzo) born April 16, 1957 in Healdsburg, California, died from a broken heart July 11, 2019 at her home near Annapolis, California, following the February passing of her husband David Lawrence Lewers. She was also preceded in death by her loving parents, James John “Mickey” Ponzo, Anita Louise Ponzo (Alger), and Billie Lee Wright (Morrill), and her father-in-law Gerald Lawrence Lewers.
She is survived by daughters Sarah Marie Lewers of Santa Rosa and Suzanne Danielle Lewers of Geyserville, beloved granddaughter, Juliette Nercilla Lewers, brothers Richard Barton and Kevin Reid (Judy), sister Debra Groves (Randy), brother-in-law James Lewers (Kathy), mother-in-law Kathleen Lewers, nieces Kim Causey (Wayne) and Jessica Siebern (Ted), and godson Derek Parrish, along with other dear family and friends too numerous to count.
Bunny grew up riding horses and fishing in the Russian River and the Pacific Ocean. Her spirit was most free when having adventures outdoors. Bunny was particularly renowned for her hunting prowess. Kind, gentle, and generous to all, she was named Healdsburg FFA Sweetheart in 1975 alongside her best friend, Sue Frigault, for whom her daughter Suzanne was named.
In February 1973, Bunny went on a blind date with Dave Lewers and ended up married to him for just shy of 42 years. Together they ran Dave Lewers Auto Glass in Healdsburg for over twenty years. After selling the business, they moved to their remote ranch near Annapolis where they raised sheep, farmed grapes, ranched cattle, and managed the Kelly Road.
Bunny had a special way with children and animals, especially those that were scared or sick. Her loving nature is well-known to all she encountered. Bunny will be forever dearly loved and sorely missed. Her family is comforted knowing she is with Dave again. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
