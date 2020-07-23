Norma Louise Chandler (nee Lockard) left this earth on May 7th at her vineyard home in Healdsburg, California at the age of 91 after complications from congestive heart failure. Poetically, her passing coincided on the evening of a beautiful full moon and the three-year anniversary of the death of her beloved husband of 59 years, LeRoy (Lee) Chandler.
Norma was born at home in Millersburg, Ohio on April 25, 1929 with, unbeknownst to the family, a twin sister that did not survive childbirth. As an only child, Norma was adored by her mother Glada Star Lockard (Cabot) and her father Blake Jules Lockard. In school, Norma was talented at mathematics and playing the accordion. Cousins Betty (Leech) and Pauline (Shurtz) were her best friends, and reading was her favorite pastime.
In September 1947, Norma attended Ohio State University to pursue teaching credentials, although it was OSU’s stellar music school that was the real draw. Upon graduation in 1951, Norma taught 4th grade at a new elementary school in Mayfield in Cleveland. Two years of shivering through freezing cold winds off Lake Eerie and bouts of illness proved that teaching was not Norma’s calling, and she followed a lead to a job as a reservation agent at Eastern Airlines in Tampa, Florida.
Settling in, Norma bought a house with her parents, who visited often. Working for Eastern Airlines allowed Norma to fly free to San Francisco to visit girlfriends relocated from Tampa. Fate intervened when they insisted that she go to a “get acquainted dance” in the Mission one night. In attendance was Lieutenant Lee (LeRoy) Chandler, standing across the dance floor. One look and he knew she was the “one.” Norma and Lee were married on July 12, 1958 in a small church in San Mateo, with Lee’s parents and two couples in attendance. The happy couple settled in Burlingame and created a loving partnership that would last for 59 years.
Throughout their lives together, Lee and Norma traveled the world to places that Lee had explored while in the navy. The couple voyaged frequently, even into their seventies and eighties. Switzerland, part of Norma’s family heritage, was their choice for a vacation home in Blitzingen.
Lee became the president of Chateau Souverain in Geyserville, and later launched one of the first custom crush facilities in Sonoma County with partners Charlie Barra and Eugene (Gene) Cuneo. In 1987, Norma and Lee purchased land in Dry Creek Valley where they built a custom farmhouse and planted a Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard they named Lytton Manor Vineyard. Norma took great pride in caring for house and gardens. She deeply loved California and made many friendships through her volunteer activities with AAUW, Friends of the Healdsburg Library, and The Healdsburg Chorus.
Norma’s grief around Lee’s heath declines and passing was enormous; she brought determination and courage as she moved through loss and vulnerability. She kept a commitment to being good to her neighbors, land, vineyards, and home. In the last years of her life, Norma spent hours each day delighting in the wonders of her home, garden, and vineyard. Norma navigated many health challenges in the last years of her life with graceful patience.
Norma and Lee had no children but became adopted family to dear friends Courtney and Dick Krakauer and their sons Christopher and Richard. The Chandlers’ legacy lives on in their philanthropy and in the memories of family friends, including Dale Englehorn, a long term friend, colleague, and later case manager for the Chandlers health care needs; Tiara Vistacion, beloved caregiver; the Tincknell Family; the Smith Family; and their many friends and neighbors.
Donations may be made in Norma Chandler’s memory to North County Hospice, 205 East Street, Healdsburg, CA 95448. Their excellent care allowed Norma to remain comfortably at home and we are deeply grateful for their kindness and support.
