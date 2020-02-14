Norman H. “Norm” Ray, Jr., CPA, 79, went home to be with the Lord on January 27, 2020, in Santa Rosa, surrounded by his loving family. His passing was peaceful, following a long, hard-fought battle with infection.
Norm was born in Richmond, CA, on June 27, 1940, the only child of Norman H. Ray, Sr. and Pauline (Moody) Ray, both Geyserville natives. When Norm was six, the family moved to Healdsburg, where Norm attended local schools and was an outstanding student. He graduated from Healdsburg High School (H.H.S) in 1958 and, on a scholarship, entered U.C. Berkeley that fall.
Norm met the love of his life, Barbara Fitzgerald, in high school. He returned to Sonoma County in 1959, joining Barb at Santa Rosa Junior College, from which both graduated. They wed in Healdsburg in 1961 and settled in the East Bay to complete their education at U.C. Berkeley — Norm in 1962; Barb in 1963. Norm’s blood ran blue and gold. Every game day began with the Golden Bears fight song blasting family members awake, and the Ray family enjoyed numerous Cal games. After graduation, Norm became a CPA, and his professional career began with Arthur Andersen & Company (A. A. & Co.), an international accounting firm in San Francisco. In subsequent years he was CFO for a number of high-tech and other firms.
For many generations, Ray family members have been avid baseball fans, and Norm was no exception. He played baseball throughout his youth, and during his years as first baseman on the H.H.S. team, he enjoyed an errorless record. He rooted for the San Francisco Seals, and later, the Giants. While at A.A. & Co., he organized a baseball league for the city’s CPA firms. When it was announced that Charles O. Finley would be moving the Kansas City Athletics to Oakland, Norm sent his resume to Finley. Charlie responded with a phone call and immediately hired Norm as the Oakland A’s first Controller in 1968. Norm’s years with the A’s and connections with the team many years thereafter were great fun for him and his family. When the Ray family moved to Windsor in the early 1980s, Norm organized and incorporated a co-ed softball league and fulfilled a longtime dream when he formed his “Rayders” softball team, mostly composed of family members. He managed, coached and pitched long enough to enjoy three Ray generations on the field.
In Windsor, Norm, in addition to his CPA work, and Barbara established a small, award-winning book publishing company, Rayve Productions, and delighted in working side by side in the business for 20-plus years. Both authored books and helped make publishing dreams come true for other authors.
Norm was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. In El Cerrito, CA, where the family lived for many years, he supported his sons and other boys in Indian Guides, Cub and Boy Scouts, and coached Mustang, Bronco and Pony teams in El Cerrito Youth Baseball. Along with his sons, he taught his daughters sports basics, built one major doll house, endured numerous rowdy pajama parties, and sat through countless hours of ballet recitals and gymnastics events. With his family, Norm thrived on church and Bible study, spring training with the A’s, S.F. Giants and 49er games, travel (especially to Hawaii), theater productions, wine-and-cheese pairings, camping, vigorous physical exercise, days relaxing at the coast, evenings on the Windsor Town Green, Windsor Historical Society events, filling boxes for Operation Christmas Child and creating rhyming clues for the grandchildren’s annual Christmas treasure hunt.
His wife, children and grandchildren will be forever thankful for the excellent example he set with his strong Christian faith, love, honesty, work ethic, and unforgettable memories. Norm is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Barbara; children Chip Ray, Rhonda Ray, Cynthia Thomas (David), all of Windsor, and Randall Ray (Lori), of Healdsburg; grandchildren Serena (Sutherland) Rupert (Anthony), Rebecca Thomas, Spencer Ray, Hannah Ray, and Isaac Thomas; great-grandsons Trey and Tyson Rupert, and cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Pauline Ray.
A private burial service was held at Shiloh Cemetery in Windsor, and a memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 10285 Starr Rd., Windsor, on February 23, 2020, 3:00 p.m.
Donations may be made in Norm’s name to First Baptist Church of Windsor, Operation Christmas Child, Windsor Historical Society, Cedars of Marin, or a favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.