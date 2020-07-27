Healdsburg — Olga Venegas Sosa, 74, a long-time resident of the Healdsburg area, passed away on Wednesday the 22nd, 2020 of July in Cloverdale, CA. She was surrounded by her granddaughter Naiomi and daughter Nadia.
Born on June 24, 1946, in Mexicali, Mexico, Olga had many talents: in her youth, she worked as a hairdresser with her best girlfriends. She was a fantastic cook, and people would travel to get some of her cooking! Olga loved to show her love through her cocina! She loved to cook, and she was good at it! Everyone enjoyed Olga’s food; her specialty was pozole and chile rellenos. Her grandchildren loved her sopita and rice and beans!
She also assisted the elderly as their nursing assistant. Her patients loved her! They loved her cooking as well, and she prepared their favorite dishes. She also volunteered for many years at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Healdsburg, CA. She truly enjoyed helping others.
Olga enjoyed going to movies, especially if her boyfriend “el Denzel” was starring in it, and had a love for music from the Mexican Trios, to Motown, to Rocio Durcal.
Olga was a devoted friend, a fantastic sibling, a wonderful mother, and a loving grandmother.
She is survived by her three children Nadia, Olga, and Antonio as well as her five grandchildren Khalil (8), Victor (15), Blue (20), Natalie (21), and Naiomi (24), who brought great joy to her in her later years.
On August 15th at 11:00 a.m., we will have a mass at St John’s Church in Healdsburg, CA. Family and friends will be gathering in Santa Rosa after the service.
Fred Young Funeral Service, Healdsburg, has been entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.