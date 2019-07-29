Paul Mitchell Mortensen

On August 30th, 1931, our father was born in Logan, Utah to Ardith Mitchell Mortensen and Sarah Elise Jones. He attended Ellis Elementary until the sixth grade. His father owned a nightclub north of Logan, and he was often sent to bed in a back room “behind the beer tavern.” He wrote in his journal: “In junior high we were at the movies when a yellow sign appeared on the screen with the announcement that Japan had bombed Pearl Harbor, but more horrible than this, my beloved mother, Sally, died on my thirteenth birthday.” The oldest of three, Dad had a close bond with his surviving siblings Jack (Mary) Mortensen and Char (Doug Orahood), and loved them dearly.
His father would next own a diner, and then obtained several jobs which moved the family from state to state until they ended up living in California. Upon graduating from San Jose High School, he had several jobs including working as an attendant at the local gas station.
He became an accomplished carpenter, and at the age of twenty-two, served a church mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which he loved and continued to talk about his entire life. Returning home, he was introduced to his dear wife, Nellafay, and they were married soon after.
He was enrolled at San Jose State at the time, and three years later earned a BA in History in 1961. His plan was to teach history, but he found himself selling insurance. He left the insurance business to teach for CES, the Church Education System, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a position he would hold for 32 years in the South Bay and Southern California, and finally in Northern California. In 1969, when the opportunity arose to be near family again, they settled in Healdsburg with their growing family. In 1981, our father obtained a Master’s Degree in Curriculum from Brigham Young University.
His favorite pastimes were yearly interviews with his children, picking a flower for our mother from the gardens every time he would enter the house, attending his children’s sports activities, whipping up a pot of his delicious homemade spaghetti or chili, playing basketball (participating three times a week until he retired), traveling, dancing, seeing each new grandchild born and attempting to bless their lives as he did our own. He also served a church mission with our mother teaching in Hawaii, worked at the county jail in Santa Rosa teaching inmates about Christ, and loved family reunions - where he slid down nearby hills on ice blocks. He camped with his family, attended every play his son produced at Healdsburg High School, and beautified his home. He had a book in the works about his gardens and the importance of various flowers and what they represented…teaching, studying the gospel of Christ, and being there for his family no matter what.
He and our mother celebrated their 62nd anniversary on January 12, 2019, two and a half weeks prior to our Mom’s passing. He leaves behind his eight children: Roxane, Brent, Jeffrey, Gregory (Kelly), Stefanie Randolph, Deborah Zimmerman, Jennifer (John) Ortiz, and Chad (Michelle) Mortensen. He is survived by twelve grandchildren: Rachael, Robert, and Rebekah Mortensen-Jason, Tyler, Jessica, and David Lownes-Joshua (Alysha) Zimmerman and Lia (Zach) Wheatley-Carter, Madelin, and Dalton Ortiz, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Our father served his family and God faithfully and we are eternally grateful for his example and unconditional love.
Our father passed away at home on Sunday, July 21st. We are thankful for Home Hospice and their aid to both of our parents this year. Internment and arrangements are through Fred Young & Company in Healdsburg. Services will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. at 310 Powell Avenue in Healdsburg.
