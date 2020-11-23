Peter J. Sciucchetti

Peter James Sciucchetti, 58, of Healdsburg, California, passed away in his home on the morning of October 20th, 2020. Pete graduated from Healdsburg High School, where he was an All-State football and basketball star for four years and played in the SCL Championship game of ‘79.
After high school, he went on to become a Certified Nuclear Welder for Pacific Gas & Electric Company, where he worked for 40 years. After Pete retired from his career as a welder, he became a respected mapper for PG&E in the Mendocino and Sacramento Counties. During those years, he was a dedicated father and husband, as well as a committed couch of youth sports including football, basketball, and baseball. He always wanted the people around him to reach their true potential, whether on the field or in life. Perhaps one of his greatest passions was fishing. He appreciated the outdoors more than most. On any given weekend you could find him adrift on a river or the sea, with his trusty dog companion Otto aboard, equipped with dog-approved life jacket. He used that time spent on the river and ocean learning how to read the water and how to be apart of nature, and to pass that knowledge on to others as a fishing guide on the Sacramento and Eel Rivers as well as Shelter Cove.
He is survived by his 3 sons Dominic, Ryan, and Daniel. He also leaves behind his parents Pete Sr., Ann and Larry Davis; his sister Suzanne; his granddaughter Nevaeh; his nephews Christopher and Garrett; as well as his two dogs Otto & Pepe. A memorial service will be held with his immediate family member on a date to be announced at a later time.
