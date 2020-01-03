Russell Tanner passed away peacefully at the age of 90 at Spring Lake Village, Santa Rosa. Beloved husband, exceptional father, and doting grandfather, Russ cared deeply for his family. He was always willing to drop everything to lend a helping hand or offer guidance and support.
Russ was a true “Modern Man.” He was not only a gifted musician and dedicated photographer but also a skilled handyman, versatile athlete, accomplished fisherman, avid reader and wine enthusiast.
Russ was born April 23rd, 1929 in Healdsburg. He spent his childhood playing sports and music. He attended Santa Rosa Junior College and UC Berkeley. He served in the army after college, then moved to San Francisco. His passion was playing jazz music. Russ played the double bass professionally before settling into a career as a stock broker and investment manager. Russ raised his family in Piedmont before moving back to Healdsburg in 2000. In 2018, he moved to Spring Lake Village with his loving wife Daphne. Russ spent his retirement years golfing, fishing, playing poker, taking pictures, and caring for his beloved Jag. He was still playing golf at age 87!
Russ is survived by his wife of 62 years, Daphne, his son Steve, and his 2 daughters Lisa and Julie. Russ also has 5 beautiful granddaughters: Justine, Alexandra, Tess, Claire and Olivia.
Always quick with a witty remark and a mischievous smile, Russ loved to have fun and make others laugh. His warmth, kindness and love of life will always be remembered.
