Ruth Llaguno Galon, 91, of Sebastopol, California passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born November 21, 1928 in San Francisco, California.
She is survived by her children Joey, Debbie & Jenny; grandchildren Christopher, Lisa, Tina, Michael and Danielle; and her great-grandchildren Kailey, Ashley, Isabell, Jasper and Remy.
As a professional, she worked as an Executive Secretary for Wausau Insurance Company for 36 years prior to her retirement. She was a community leader for various Filipino Organizations in San Francisco and Foster City, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.
Condolence messages can be mailed to her son Joey Galon, 308 E. 9th Street, Apt. 306, Los Angeles, CA. 90015. Due to COVID quarantines, a Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date to be announced. More details to follow later. This was her wish.
