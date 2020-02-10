Ruth M Robinson (Hawkins) was born in Healdsburg on September 21, 1935 and passed February 3, 2020.
She graduated from Healdsburg High in 1953. After graduation she studied nursing. On October 28, 1954, she married her childhood sweetheart Paul Wittke. While Paul was in the military, Ruth worked for Paul’s dad Clarence.
After Paul finished his military obligation he and Ruth moved to Sparks, Nevada where Paul managed his gas station. In 1963, Ruth and Paul divorced. Ruth continued her employment with Wells Fargo bank.
One summer day she spied this handsome dude Jack Wattles D.M.V. from Healdsburg. They subsequently married and enjoyed their horses and a cabin on the lake. After Jack passed, Ruth went to work for the National Bank of the Redwoods.
In her retirement, she and her dear friend Linda Espinosa reared and raced horses. During one of her races she met Ted Hawkins. She and Ted moved to Weed, California where they repaired broken horses.
She was proceeded in death by her older brother Rollin Robinson. She is survived by her brother Frank Robinson and his wife Dee, children Wendy and Todd, son Todd’s divorced wife Susie and their daughter Makena, who was the love of her life.
Per her desire, no service is planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.