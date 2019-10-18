Sandra Lee Kates

“HER CHILDREN RISE UP AND CALL HER BLESSED”
Sandra entered her rest in The LORD’S bosom on October 16th at the age of 71. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Larry, and her children Rachael and Christopher. A third child, known only to her and The LORD, miscarried. Rachael’s husband John and their two children Hannah and Sara were also dear to her, as was Christopher’s wife Jennifer and their three children Michelle, Destiny, and Travis.
Both Sandra and Larry grew up in Pennsylvania. Sandra was the eldest of seven children born to Charles and Muriel Smith, of whom two survive her: Linda and Charlie. Her other four siblings, Patti, Donna, Steve, and Chrissie, preceded her into The LORD’S rest.
In 1963, when Sandra was 15, she met 16-year-old Larry while picking cherries off Larry’s Grandmother’s cherry trees in the tiny hamlet of Glen Mills, PA. The High School sweethearts went on to marry in 1968. As did many of their East Coast generation, the “Genuine Woodstock Survivors” Sandra and Larry fell in love with Sonoma County during a visit to Petaluma, arriving a little late to experience San Francisco’s “Summer of Love.” After the birth of Rachael in 1971, they moved to Healdsburg’s Dry Creek Valley, where Christopher was born. Both children were born at home with the help of a midwife.
Sandra served the Rose Woman and Children’s Shelter for close to fifteen years, and was Manager until 2015. She loved The Lord. She cherished and nurtured her family. She had a wonderfully kind heart for those suffering life’s adversities. She was the perfect wife.
Although her family will sorely miss her, they are comforted by one of her favorite scriptures, which she would quote when a loved one passed: Isaiah 57:1 - “Good people pass away, the godly often die before their time. But no one seems to care or wonder why. No one seems to understand that God is protecting them from the evil to come.”
