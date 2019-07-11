Simon Jeremiah, man of letters, Zen adventurer, born in Michigan as Lawrence Schwartz. He was a resident of Healdsburg since 1975, passed peacefully on May 5th, in his home on Fitch Mountain.
Simon will long be remembered by his many friends, family, and extended family, for his wit, wisdom, style, grace, and ineffable charm. His education included graduating class of ’58, University of Michigan, and a Master’s degree in psychology from Sonoma State, as well as having traveled extensively in Europe, Japan, and China in his youth.
He worked as a substitute teacher in grammar schools in Marin and Sonoma counties. He lived a simple, but rich and charmed life at his steep hillside Fitch Mountain property, named RiverRun. He spent decades turning it into a beautiful zen retreat, whose whimsy recalls the path of the Laughing Buddha.
Simon seriously studied and practiced traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony, and hand-built a traditional tea house on the property, as well as an extensive rock and bamboo garden, with a bathing grotto. Over the years, Simon contributed greatly to our local cultural scene, always encouraging creativity, and connecting various like-minded creative people, staging quite a few impromptu art and music shows, and many poetry readings.
He will also be remembered for being one of the founders of the Healdsburg Literary Guild, as well as a long-time member of the Friends of the Library. He wrote a myriad of entertaining and insightful ExLibris columns for the Healdsburg Tribune and the Friends of the Healdsburg Library Newsletter. He was a gracious community builder and staunch member of the Joe Mesics’ Literary Canon, a library-based ‘Great Books’ book group. As an adept practitioner of the principles of Buddhism, he was always joyful, kind, and gracious. Sometime after arriving in Healdsburg he followed his spiritual path to a religious community in Oregon where he was renamed Simon Jeremiah, a name that he used largely the rest of his life, though the stay at this religious community was brief. Through his compassion, non-conformity and rich but simple life-style, he was a true inspiration to all who knew him.
He is survived by his one son, David Schwartz, of Santa Rosa and his former wife, Joan Schwartz, also of Santa Rosa.
