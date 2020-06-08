Stella, the youngest daughter of Rinaldo and Mariangela Rossi, Italian immigrants, was born on Mason Street in Healdsburg next door to her godmother and life-long dear friends. The Rossi family settled on Grove Street and Stella graduated from Healdsburg High in 1949. She became a flag girl to get a closer view of her favorite football player, Genie McClelland. The two married in 1950 and lived together for 68 years, living in San Francisco, Marin County, Carson City, NV, Sebastopol, back to Carson City, and finally retiring to Sonoma.
Hard working and energetic, she strove to keep her family healthy and feeling loved. Canning, cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, room mother, den mother, chauffer, confidant, and advisor filled her busy days. Her radiant smile and love of life embraced Gene their entire married life and inspired her children with a sense of fun and adventure, a thirst for knowledge and understanding, and a strong sense of resourcefulness, confidence, and self-worth. Besides being a wonderful mother, Stella was the fun-loving aunt and everyone’s favorite friend.
Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Christina Rossi Scaglione Blasi and Joyce Rossi Rochioli, her husband Daryl Gene McClelland, and son Marc McClelland, she is survived by her children Kathie Servente, JoAnne Farley (Ed), Gina Moll (Glenn), and David McClelland (Theresa), 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In November 2019, our days lost Stella’s ray of sunshine, but remembering her loving playful spirit feels like a warm hug and brings a quick smile and grateful heart to all who love her. Never idle, we know Stella and Genie are dancing with the angels.
