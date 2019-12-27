Susan K. Phillips

Susan (Sue) K. Phillips, 87, of Greenview Drive, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, December 22, 2019 with her daughter Jennifer present.
Born in Reading, PA, Sue was the daughter of the late Dr. Henry D. Kunkel and Geraldine M. Asper. Her father, Henry, died while on a trip to Germany with her mother when Sue was only seven and her sister Patricia (Patsy) was five. When her mother returned from Germany she took both girls out of school and spent a year traveling throughout the US and living in a tow behind trailer she had bought. Shortly thereafter her mother remarried an Army Air Corps officer and they continued to move about the country as he was re-located, eventually settling on a permanent basis in the Tampa / St. Pete area of Florida where Sue completed her high school years.
Sue went onto Ohio University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. Right out of college she married Richard (Dick) Phillips, a classmate at OU. Life was filled with work in journalism and travel until they settled in Cleveland where both of her children were born. A move to Long Island NY was later followed by a divorce and a career shift for Sue into computer programing in the late ‘60s.
In the early ‘70s, Sue moved to Lancaster to be closer to family. Sue lived in Lancaster for 11 years before next moving to Washington, DC. Sue loved to travel and see the world and her work with CACCI on behalf of Voice of America led to an 18 month assignment visiting many of the VOA sites throughout the world. Following that she worked as a director of US embassy computer systems at the US Embassies in Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast- which led to her travel throughout the sub-Saharan region of Africa), in London, and finally in Beijing, for the US State Department.
Sue loved time with her friends, reading, good wines, gardening and her many cats. On the more active side of her life she was an avid wind surfer and scuba diver for many years, and traveled through some very daunting geography, including the Karakorum Highway from Tibet to Pakistan. She initially retired to Healdsburg, California as it reminded her so much of the French countryside she so loved. She lived there for about twenty years, active with numerous social and community groups which she loved. At age 85 she moved back to Lancaster, PA where she had lived from the early 70s to the early 80s. For her it was like coming back to the “old country” where she had relatives and many old friends.
She is survived by her children: Mark, husband of Loretta Phillips, of Newport Beach, California and Jennifer Phillips of Lancaster, PA; her dear cousin Erika Abel of Lancaster, PA; three grandchildren: Zoe Mesirow of New York City, New York; Cal Mesirow of Maryland; and Lucas Phillips of Newport Beach, CA. She was preceded in death by her sister Patsy Buell. Please visit Susan’s Memorial Page at www.thegroffs.com.
