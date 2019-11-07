Sylvain Borel, Jr.

Sylvain (Syl) Borel, Jr. 77, passed away suddenly in San Francisco on Thursday evening October 24th, 2019. At his bedside were Lorraine, his wife of 54 years, and his son Steven Borel.
Syl was part of a long-time Healdsburg family. He was preceded in death by his parents Edith and Sylvain Borel Sr.; his Aunt and Uncle, Margaret and Jerry Jachetta; and his cousin Jerry Jachetta Jr.
He is survived by his wife Lorraine, his son Steven and wife Shelley Borel; cousin-in-law Peggy Jachetta; Peggy’s son Michael Jachetta and wife Dawn and their sons Nathan, Justin and Tyler and wife Emily Jachetta; Peggy’s daughter Carolyn Jachetta and her husband Frank Balcerak; and numerous family and friends who appreciated Syl’s graciousness and humor.
Syl will be remembered for his Catholic faith, his wonderful sense of humor, intelligence, deep love of family, friends and the town where he grew up.
Syl was a physician in every sense of the word. He graduated from Creighton University in Nebraska in 1967. Dr Borel interned at St Mary’s Hospital in San Francisco, California. He furthered his medical training at the Family Practice Residency at Community Hospital in Santa Rosa, California.
Syl enlisted in the Navy in 1967 as an Officer, retiring after 20 years as a Captain, USN Retired. During his career, Dr. Borel had a 3-month tour of the Western Pacific aboard the U.S.S. Hancock and was a physician at the Naval Construction Battalion at Port Hueneme in Southern California.
J.A. Wright, the Officer in Charge of the Mare Island Naval Clinic, summed up Syl’s medical careering in his endorsement of Dr. Borel’s request for voluntary retirement by saying:
“Syl was a caring, compassionate and competent doctor at the Naval Clinic at Mare Island. It is with deep reluctance that I endorse his request for voluntary retirement... He will be sorely missed.”
A Mass of Christian Burial will held on Friday, November 8th, at 3 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Healdsburg, California. After the mass there will be a reception at St. John’s Hall to celebrate a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Syl’s name to his favorite charity, Creighton University School of Medicine. As a salute to Syl, take a walk around Healdsburg, perform a random act of kindness, and always remember that laughter and the love of family and friends is the best medicine.
